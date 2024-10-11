The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

