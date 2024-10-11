Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 149% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,873 call options.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of POET Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
