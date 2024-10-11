Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,200 put options on the company. This is an increase of 342% compared to the average volume of 4,339 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $529.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.23 and a 200-day moving average of $496.03. The company has a market capitalization of $479.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.