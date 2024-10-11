Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 100.0% in September

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,698,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
