Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 100.0% in September

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,698,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

