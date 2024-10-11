Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.45 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 72,746 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.45. The stock has a market cap of £106.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2,633.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Iain Percival purchased 161,268 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,754 ($101.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504,720.72 ($16,365,293.44). Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

