Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,604 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 298.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 85,536 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter worth about $424,000.

DGCB stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

