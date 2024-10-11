Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 77.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD opened at $188.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.90. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

