Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $94.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $927.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.