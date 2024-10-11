Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $94.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $927.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
