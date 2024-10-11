Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

NOCT opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

