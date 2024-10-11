Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,275 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $299,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $4,036,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $1,842,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,254,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,883,202.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,184 shares of company stock worth $7,464,331. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

