Truist Financial Corp Buys 13,406 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 750,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 513,525 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 401,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,489,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,976 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,076,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

