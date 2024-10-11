Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 135,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

