Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98,743 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 798,883 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG opened at $85.01 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

