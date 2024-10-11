Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,403,000 after acquiring an additional 192,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SJM. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2 %

SJM opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

