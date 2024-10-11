Truist Financial Corp Has $2.15 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

