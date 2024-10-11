Truist Financial Corp Has $2.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,254,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,507,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,055 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 689,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 601,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

