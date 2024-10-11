Truist Financial Corp Has $2.23 Million Stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

DFGX stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.3571 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $4.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

