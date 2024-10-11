Truist Financial Corp Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NU were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 179.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

NU stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

