Truist Financial Corp Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

