Truist Financial Corp Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

