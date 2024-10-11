Truist Financial Corp Has $2.54 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

