Truist Financial Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

WOOD opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.