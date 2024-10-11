Truist Financial Corp Has $2.58 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of InterDigital worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

