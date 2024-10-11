Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $102.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

