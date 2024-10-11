Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 470.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,452 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.