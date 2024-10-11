Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,122 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1 %

CLH opened at $254.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.26. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.