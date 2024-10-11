Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,097 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV opened at $74.74 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

