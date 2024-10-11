Truist Financial Corp Sells 316,540 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,540 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 255,918 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $785.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

