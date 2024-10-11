Truist Financial Corp Sells 430 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYX opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $47.39.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.