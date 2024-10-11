Truist Financial Corp Sells 430 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPYX opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $47.39.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
