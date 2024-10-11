Truist Financial Corp Sells 45,812 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,812 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 163,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 247,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.66 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

