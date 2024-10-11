UIL (LON:UTL) Trading Up 8.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39). Approximately 48,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 12,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).
Specifically, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 12,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320.43 ($17,432.84).
UIL Stock Up 8.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £89.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.59.
UIL Dividend Announcement
About UIL
UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UIL
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.