UIL (LON:UTL) Trading Up 8.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39). Approximately 48,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 12,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

Specifically, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 12,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320.43 ($17,432.84).

UIL Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £89.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.59.

UIL Dividend Announcement

About UIL

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

See Also

