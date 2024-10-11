UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.96.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $497.97. 302,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.26 and its 200-day moving average is $462.66. The stock has a market cap of $462.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

