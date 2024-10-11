UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average of $272.20. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $306.96. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

