UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Honeywell International by 34.4% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 125,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.79. 1,768,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

