Unison Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Unison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.2% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $35,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,566 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

