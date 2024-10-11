Unison Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Unison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.2% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $35,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,566 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

