USA Financial Formulas Buys Shares of 6,811 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $4,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

