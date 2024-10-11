VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,941,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,096,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 182,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 404,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 93,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.