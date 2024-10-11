Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $198.26. 198,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.