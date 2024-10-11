Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Boosted by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.92. 72,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.