Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.79. 137,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,349. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

