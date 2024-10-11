Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 720,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.77. 425,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,270. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.