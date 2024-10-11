Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.0% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,884,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $175.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

