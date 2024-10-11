Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 732,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $175.21. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

