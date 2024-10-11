Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 306.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCVX. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,056,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in Vaxcyte by 12.4% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 161.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $1,184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,822,574.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,822,574.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $546,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,635.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

