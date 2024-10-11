Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 17.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,102.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,102.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,635.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,098 shares of company stock worth $7,429,653 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PCVX opened at $111.60 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.99.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
