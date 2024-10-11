VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $186.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.