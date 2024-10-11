Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.61 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 125.20 ($1.64). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 7,228 shares.
Victoria Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.19 and a beta of 0.98.
Victoria Company Profile
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.