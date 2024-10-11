Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

