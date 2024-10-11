Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 44,300.0% in September

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 44,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Visium Technologies Price Performance

Visium Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Visium Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About Visium Technologies

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

