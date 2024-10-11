VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $87.02 on Friday. VSE has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. VSE’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $836,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,284 shares in the company, valued at $44,256,331.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth $221,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

